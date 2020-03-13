Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Everton player reports symptoms consistent with coronavirus

Everton have become the third Premier League soccer club to put their entire playing squad in quarantine after a player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Arsenal and Chelsea announced similar measures on Thursday.

Everton said the club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff. Its training complex has been closed down along with its stadium, Goodison Park.

Everton are scheduled to play Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

However, it is increasingly likely all Premier League matches will be suspended. League officials are holding an emergency meeting to discuss future steps.