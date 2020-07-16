Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Silva wants to finish after 10 seasons at Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had admitted he cannot persuade David Silva to stay at the club after the Spaniard's stellar show in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

"He has decided to leave, he has said many times. I think he wants to finish after 10 seasons here," said Guardiola as quoted by BBC Sport.

Silva, 34, will end his 10-year spell at Man City with this season.

"He's been in incredible top form since we came back from the lockdown. He played another exceptional game and scored again, two times in a row a fantastic goal.

"Hopefully he comes back for a farewell game that he more than deserves and he can find a place for the last years of his career."

Guardiola recently said that the club should be apologised to after the two-year ban from European football on the club was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Guardiola said that City were "damaged" from the allegations while Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp both spoke against the decision.

"Jose and other managers should know: we were damaged, we should be apologised to," said Guardiola in a virtual press conference.

