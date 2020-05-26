Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Football News
  5. Considered retiring from football due to regular injuries: Douglas Costa

Considered retiring from football due to regular injuries: Douglas Costa

Juventus forward Douglas Costa has said that he had contemplated retiring from the game due to injuries.

IANS IANS
Turin, Italy Published on: May 26, 2020 18:34 IST
douglas costa, douglas costa juventus, douglas costa forward, juventus
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Juventus forward Douglas Costa has said that he had contemplated retiring from the game due to injuries.

Brazil and Juventus forward Douglas Costa said that he had considered retiring due to his frequent injury troubles and has hired a mental coach to help him deal with the side-effects of his fitness issues.

"There are times when I think: ‘Can I still play?'" he told The Players' Tribune.

Related Stories

"[That's] because I go out on the pitch and get injured again. Then, when I watch it on TV, I remember this is my passion and that I can still play at a high level.

"This is what keeps me alive, I know football comes easy to me. It has nothing to do with money or being famous.

"The point is to do what you enjoy and have fun doing it. That's my objective. I joke with Alex Sandro that I've had more scans than I've played games."

Costa, who turns 30 in September, was among the foremost wingers in the world during his time at Bayern Munich but injuries have stunted his development at Juventus since he completed his permanent move to the Italian champions in 2018.

He has missed 17 games in three spells for the Serie A leaders this season alone, and has particularly struggled with hamstring and calf issues during his career. The injury problems have also led to him making just over 30 appearances for Brazil.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X