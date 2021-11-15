Yuzvendra Chahal a clever bowler, could be a good option to lead RCB, says coach Randhir Singh

Follow us on Image Source : RCB (TWITTER) File photo of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal is a clever bowler and he could be a good option to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL), emphasises the spinner's childhood coach Randhir Singh.

In October, Virat Kohli announced his decision to not continue as RCB captain after the end of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The Indian captain, who was appointed as RCB's full-time skipper in 2013, failed to lead his side to an IPL title.

The franchisee may pick a player to take care of the captaincy from the mega auction next year, but Randhir believes that if the team retains Chahal for the next season, the 31-year-old wrist spinner could be a perfect candidate to replace Kohli.

"Why not Chahal? He is a very clever bowler and considering his seniority (as well) in the team, he could be a good option. He is performing well and his bonding with the players is also great. He has been Kohli's attacking bowler on several occasions and he has always proved his skipper right by delivering at crucial junctures. His appointment as RCB skipper could help the side as it would bring a bowler-centric perspective," said Randhir.

Over the years, RCB have been a batting-heavy side full of superstars but leg-spinner Chahal has proved himself with back-to-back outstanding performances under pressure situations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

His coach feels bowlers should also be given a chance to lead the side in modern-day cricket.

"Actually, in our country we do not see many bowlers leading the side. Most of the time, batters get the chance, but if the bowler is clever (on the field) and performing well then they should also be considered to lead the side," Randhir told IANS.

"Rohit Sharma is now the captain of the T20I side, but how could anybody ignore world-class performer Jasprit Bumrah? I have no issues with Rohit leading the side, he is brilliant, but Bumrah is equally great in his department. So, my point is that the bowler, too, should get a chance," he added.

The national selectors faced severe criticism when Chahal was not picked in India's T20 World Cup squad. Even former cricket greats were "shocked" with the decision. The Men in Blue crashed out of the tourney in the Super 12 phase.

To this, coach Randhir added, "He's in great form. In the UAE, while playing in IPL 2021, he took several wickets. He could have been a useful bowler in those conditions."

The spinner from Haryana has been picked for the India vs New Zealand T20I series, scheduled to begin from November 17 in Jaipur and his coach has high hopes from the India cricketer.

"Past is history, it was a tough time for Chahal. He kept himself motivated and I am sure that he will help India win this series and we have the T20 World Cup next year and then the ODI World Cup in 2023, so I have great hopes from Chahal.

"No doubt competition would be tough considering young spinners in the squad. They are also good, but I am sure Chahal will keep performing as he is not afraid of getting hit by batters," Randhir concluded.