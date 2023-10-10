Young openers likely to come in as cover for Shubman Gill amid growing uncertainty over his health: Report

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Shubman Gill is likely to be out of action for a week and could be even more after he was discharged from hospital

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might be forced to make a call regarding the Shubman Gill situation with the persisting uncertainty around him. Gill, who was diagnosed with dengue fever before India's opening match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in China, was hospitalised in the city on Monday, October 9 due to a low platelet count. Even though he was discharged on Tuesday morning, the window of his recovery has increased a bit. It could take a week or even more for Gill to get completely match fit.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the selectors are set to conduct a meeting with the team management regarding the situation and mull over bringing in a cover or two. The meeting will be conducted on the sidelines of India's second match of the World Cup against Afghanistan in Delhi and the report stated that the names of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have cropped up for cover. Is is necessary to have someone as cover and if yes, who? These two will be the main talking points in the said meeting.

