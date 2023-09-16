'You are looking at disaster': Arjuna Ranatunga blasts over reserve day decision for IND vs PAK in Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan Cricket teams during national anthems

The reserve day decision for the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash drew criticism from a section of cricket experts. The two-arch rivals took on each other twice in the Asia Cup 2023 but as the weather did not permit a result in the first meeting and with rain being around in Sri Lanka, a reserve day was added for India's meeting with Pakistan in the Super Four. It was in between of the tournament that an additional day was given to only the Indo-Pak match and the final of the event.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga blasted the call of adding another day to the India vs Pakistan match and claimed that this could lead to a disaster in the future. "You take the Asia Cup. You have rules before the tournament, but before that one game, they changed the rules. Where is ACC? Where is ICC? I am not very comfortable when you have a tournament where you change the rules for one team. You are looking at a disaster in the future," Ranatunga said as quoted by PTI.

"I feel very sad for ICC and ACC because they just want to hold the positions. Former cricketers too don't open, simply because they need the bucks," he added.

ICC will keep their mouth shut and say okay: Ranatunga

The 1996 World Cup-winning captain then went on to state that he won't be surprised to see a rule change before the Indo-Pak clash in the World Cup 2023. He blasted over ICC, saying they would shut their mouths. "I won't be surprised if they change the rule before the India-Pakistan game (at the upcoming ODI World Cup). ICC will keep their mouth shut and say 'okay, do it'. ICC just talks rubbish, nothing happens," Ranatunga added.

The Asian Cricket Council added a reserve day two days before the 10th September Super Four clash. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh coaches were surprised by the moves but later the cricket board issued statements, claiming the day was added with the consent of all four participants. "The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams. Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon change," SLC stated on September 8.

Ranatunga criticised the other countries of letting the decision happen. "Why do the other countries allow that to happen? Because the BCCI is powerful, or one particular person is powerful. No, it can't happen like that. They should have given an extra day for all the games if that was the case."

