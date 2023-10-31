Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan back in race for semifinal, end of road for Bangladesh

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan back in race for semifinal, end of road for Bangladesh

Babar Azam-led Pakistan ended their four-match losing streak with a huge morale-boosting win against struggling Bangladesh. Pakistan moved up in the points table with three wins in seven games and remain alive in the hunt for the semifinal qualification.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2023 21:18 IST
Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan at Eden Gardens on October 31
Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan at Eden Gardens on October 31

Pakistan finally ended their four-match losing streak with a morale-boosting win against Bangladesh in their latest World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday, October 31. Pakistan successfully chased down an easy 205-run target with seven wickets remaining and took a big jump in the points table.

With six points in seven games, Pakistan find themselves in the fifth position in the updated standings. They are only two points behind third-placed New Zealand and fourth-placed Australia but have played a game extra. Pakistan's chances of securing semifinal qualification remain slim as they require favourable results from other teams as well.

Meanwhile, a defeat ended Bangladesh's hopes for the semifinal today. They remain in the ninth position in the points table with two points in seven games and can't finish inside the top four now. Shakib Al Hasan-led side became the first player to get knocked out of the 2023 edition of the tournament but no team has yet to confirm a place in the semifinal.

World Cup 2023 Points Table after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405
South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032
New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232
Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970
Pakistan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.024
Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718
Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275
Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277
Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446
England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

Pakistan still face a tough task to confirm a place in the semifinal with just two games in hand. They face high-flying New Zealand in their next game at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 4 and can enter the top four with a win.

Related Stories
NZ vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play for World Cup 2023 match?

NZ vs SA Pitch Report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play for World Cup 2023 match?

'I had never thought...' - Virat Kohli talks about professionalism as he chases Tendulkar's record

'I had never thought...' - Virat Kohli talks about professionalism as he chases Tendulkar's record

World Cup 2023: Bangladesh crash out of semi-final race following seven-wicket loss against Pakistan

World Cup 2023: Bangladesh crash out of semi-final race following seven-wicket loss against Pakistan

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News