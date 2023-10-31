World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan back in race for semifinal, end of road for Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Shakib Al Hasan at Eden Gardens on October 31

Pakistan finally ended their four-match losing streak with a morale-boosting win against Bangladesh in their latest World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday, October 31. Pakistan successfully chased down an easy 205-run target with seven wickets remaining and took a big jump in the points table.

With six points in seven games, Pakistan find themselves in the fifth position in the updated standings. They are only two points behind third-placed New Zealand and fourth-placed Australia but have played a game extra. Pakistan's chances of securing semifinal qualification remain slim as they require favourable results from other teams as well.

Meanwhile, a defeat ended Bangladesh's hopes for the semifinal today. They remain in the ninth position in the points table with two points in seven games and can't finish inside the top four now. Shakib Al Hasan-led side became the first player to get knocked out of the 2023 edition of the tournament but no team has yet to confirm a place in the semifinal.

World Cup 2023 Points Table after Pakistan vs Bangladesh match

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) India 6 6 0 0 0 12 1.405 South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032 New Zealand 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.232 Australia 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.970 Pakistan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.024 Afghanistan 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.718 Sri Lanka 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.275 Netherlands 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.277 Bangladesh 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.446 England 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.652

Pakistan still face a tough task to confirm a place in the semifinal with just two games in hand. They face high-flying New Zealand in their next game at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on November 4 and can enter the top four with a win.

