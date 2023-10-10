World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai, doubtful starter against Pakistan in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill has been hospitalised in Chennai amid low platelet count

India's problems don't seem to end regarding playing their full-strength side in the ICC Cricket World Cup as opener Shubman Gill has been hospitalised in Chennai amid his bout with dengue. Gill, who hasn't travelled to Delhi for India's second game is likely to be ruled out for at least a week with his platelet count dropping a bit.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Gill is under medical supervision of BCCI doctor Rizwan Khan and due to a low platelet count he was admitted to the Kaveri Hospital in the city where India played their first game against Australia on Sunday, October 8. The medical team advised Gill not to fly with a low platelet count. The latest update has put Gill's participation in jeopardy against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14 as recovery from fever to be match fit could take a bit of time.

The update came after the BCCI confirmed that Gill will remain unavailable for the Afghanistan clash in Delhi. "Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team's first fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team's next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team," the BCCI statement said.

The report stated that if things improve, Gill could be discharged soon and if he feels better, he could be flown directly to Ahmedabad.

Gill, who has been in tremendous form in ODIs in 2023 having scored 1230 runs scoring five centuries and given how the top-order collapsed against Australia in the tournament opener. India were 2/3 before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a 165-run stand for the fourth wicket to take India home. Gill's unavailability means that Ishan Kishan will get at least two games more at the top of the order, if not more.

