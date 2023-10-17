Tuesday, October 17, 2023
     
World Cup 2023: ICC reprimands Rahmanullah Gurbaz for code of conduct breach

Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 80 off just 57 balls against England to play a crucial role in Afghanistan's first win of the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament on Sunday. Gurbaz suffered an unfortunate runout after a blunder for a call with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Updated on: October 17, 2023 19:52 IST
Image Source : GETTY Rahmanullah Gurbaz against England on October 15, 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct during Afghanistan's recent game against England on Sunday, October 15. The star wicketkeeper batter played a crucial role in his team's famous 69-run win against England but was found guilty in the ICC Code of Conduct on Tuesday.

Afghanistan stunned the defending champions at Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium with a sensational knock. He smashed 80 runs off just 57 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes to help his team score 284 against England. He suffered an unfortunate run-out during the 19th over after a blunder for a call with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

However, Gurbaz was not happy with his run-out and let out his frustration while walking back to the pavilion. He smashed his bat on the boundary rope and also slammed a chair to express his anger. He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct which suggests to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match'.

After the investigation, the player admitted the offence and also accepted the sanctions for his actions. The player was fined with a penalty of an official reprimand (Level 1) and 40% of his match fee was deducted. He was also slammed with one demerit point to his disciplinary record. This was Gurbaz's first offence in the last 24 months so he will not face any suspension or ban from international cricket.

Meanwhile, Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil's fifties guided Afghanistan to a fighting total against Jos Buttler-led side in Delhi. England had smashed 364 runs against Bangladesh but struggled to repeat the performance against Afghanistan. Three Lions were bowled out on just 215 runs in 40.3 overs after brilliant spells from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. 

