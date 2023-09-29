World Cup 2023: ICC announces star-spangled commentary panel for marquee tournament in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward, Michael Atherton, Kevin Pietersen, Ravi Shastri, Kumar Sangakkara and Mark Butcher (From left to right)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has picked some of the most iconic cricketing voices

in an attempt to add more richness to World Cup 2023's flavour and to make the viewing experience for spectators worthwhile.

The star-studded panel includes some of the most familiar voices to have called the game on air and have been doing so for decades like Harsha Bhogle, and Ramiz Raja among others while it also features several names that are fairly new to the gig like Shane Watson, former New Zealand wicketkeeper Katey Martin, and Dirk Nannes to name a few.

Commentary holds paramount significance in the sport and has embellished some of the most iconic moments in the history of the sport.

From "Remember the name" used by Ian Bishop to emphasise the value of Carlos Bratwaite's fairytale cameo in the 2016 T20 World Cup final to "Kohli goes down the ground, Kohli goes out of the ground" uttered by Harsha Bhogle to describe Virat Kohli's jaw-dropping maximum that sailed over Haris Rauf's head in his follow through and changed the entire momentum of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the sport has witnessed some unforgettable lines that remain etched in the minds of fans, experts and even players alike.

The star-spangled panel also offers a promise to make the viewership experience during the marquee tournament in India worth waiting for like no other.

Commentators for World Cup 2023:

Ricky Ponting, Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard, Ian Ward

