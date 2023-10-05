Astrologer who predicted India's 2011 World Cup glory makes another bold prediction ahead of WC 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India's 2011 World Cup winning team

The 2023 World Cup is all set to kick off with the defending champions England taking on the 2019 runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The biggest cricket festival returns to India after 2011 and the nation is hosting the tournament alone for the very first time as there have been some co-hosts for the 50-over marquee contest along with India. The Men in Blue brought the trend of home World Cup wins alive when they lifted the trophy in 2011.

Meanwhile, the astrologer, who predicted India's glory in 2011 has come up with another bold statement for the 2023 edition of the tournament. Astrologer Anirudh Kumar Mishra predicted before the 2011 World Cup that India would be the winners of the tournament and eventually, the Men in Blue lifted their second title.

Anirudh Kumar predicts 2023 winner

Anirudh Kumar Mishra has predicted that India will go all the way in the 2023 World Cup and win it for the nation. "Much before coming to Twitter, I predicted in 2011, about 1.5 months before the final of the Cricket World Cup that India would win the World Cup.

"Now again, I am being flooded with requests to predict the winner of the upcoming World Cup. Although I have made it clear that I will not be making any predictions for this World Cup, due to the sake of so heavy demand, I decided to make an exception and predict the winner of the World Cup. As per my calculations, India is going to win the World Cup this time," Anirudh said on social media platform X.

India are set to open their World Cup account with a game against five-time champions Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Men in Blue will then face Afghanistan on October 11 before taking on the arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14.

