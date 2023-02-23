Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Women's T20 World Cup: Batting sensation Jemimah set to leapfrog Suryakumar Yadav in this tally | Know More

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues will eye a special record on Thursday (February 23) when she takes the field at the Newlands in Cape Town against Australia in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup. The young Mumbai batter will try to surpass her fellow Mumbaikar Suryakumar Yadav in an elite tally which could earn her special recognition.

What is the record?

As things stand, Jemimah is on 1661 T20I runs for India and is just 14 runs shy of Suryakumar Yadav’s tally of 1675 runs in the shorter version of the game. If Jemimah manages to score 15 runs against Australia on Thursday she will surpass the ICC T20I Player of the Year, Suryakumar Yadav for the most T20I runs for India.

Most T20I Runs for India

Virat Kohli – 4008 runs in 115 matches

Rohit Sharma – 3853 runs in 148 matches

Harmanpreet Kaur – 3006 runs in 150 T20Is

Smriti Mandhana – 2800 runs in 115 matches

Mithali Raj – 2364 runs in 89 matches

KL Rahul – 2265 runs in 72 matches

Shikhar Dhawan – 1759 runs in 68 matches

Suryakumar Yadav – 1675 runs in 48 matches

Jemimah Rodrigues – 1661 runs in 79 matches

However, it would be unfair to compare Jemimah and Surya in terms of the average and matches taken to reach the tally. Currently, Surya has taken just 48 matches to reach the tally while Jemimah will need a minimum of 80 matches to surpass the tally, which is 32 more than the Indian men’s team star.

Jemimah, 22, has an average of 29.66 while Surya has an astonishing T20I average of 46.52. She will play for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) and is likely to be one of the contenders for the captaincy nod. She was bought for a staggering price of Rs 2.2 crore and was one of the expensive players in the recently held auctions of the WPL.

India eye back-toback T20 World Cup final berth

The Semifinal clash between India Women and Australia Women will take place on Thursday (February 23) at the Newlands in Cape Town with the match starting at 6:30 PM and the toss taking place at 6:00 PM.

