Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 clash?

Mumbai Indians (MI) continue to miss their talisman batter Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He didn't play in their season opener against Gujarat Titans which MI lost by six runs and is also missing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the five-time champions search for their first win of this edition.

Even as MI won the toss and opted to bowl first, there was anticipation among fans around Surya's comeback but much to their disappointment, the cricketer continues to miss out. In fact, the 33-year-old is yet to join the team and continues to recover from ankle surgery at the NCA in Bengaluru. Surya hasn't played competitive cricket since December 2023 and was expected to recover in time for the IPL.

But his recovery hasn't gone to plan it seems as the Mumbai batter is yet to get clearance from the NCA to feature in the cash-rich league. Surya had also put an Instagram story with a heartbreak emoji just before the start of the play that indicated all is not well with the cricketer's fitness. According to reports in ESPNCricinfo, Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to be fit for MI's first home game on April 1 as well which is definitely going to make things tough for Hardik Pandya and his men.

As far as playing XIs of MI and SRH are concerned, both teams have made changes to their playing XIs with Travis Head playing his first match for SRH and Kwena Maphaka also making IPL debut for MI. Meanwhile, T Natarajan and Luke Wood are missing this match due to different injuries.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka