MI vs CSK: Why is Jofra Archer not playing for Mumbai Indians in clash against Chennai Super Kings?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is not playing for Mumbai Indians in their second match of the IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. He had experienced discomfort in his right elbow in their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2. There were speculations about Jofra's injury ahead of the high-voltage match.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma cleared the air about Jofra not being included in the line-up. When asked by Ravi Shastri during the toss, Rohit said it was more of a precautionary measure to bench Archer instead of injury.

"We would've fielded as well. It's a good pitch to bat and will be a good contest between bat and ball. The mood has been upbeat and hopefully, we can correct the things we didn't do in Bangalore. One injury - not an injury but just a precaution - Jofra is not playing, but we've got other guys to do the job for us. Great feeling to be back at the Wankhede," Rohit said during the toss.

Mumbai bagged Archer for Rs 8 crore last year, even though he was not available to play in IPL 2022. When will Jofra play for MI and how will he perform is something to watch out for.

MI and CSK share a big rivalry between them. Notably, the two sides share as many as 9 IPL trophies and have locked horns against each other a massive 36 times including the face-offs in the now-defunct Champions League T20. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, the captains of the respective teams, will be keen on leading their team to a win in this crucial encounter

MI vs CSK head to head

Matches Played - 34

CSK won - 14

MI won - 20

Tied Matches - 0

No Result - 0

CSK's Highest Score - 218

MI's Highest Score - 219

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

CSK Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Substitutes -

Mumbai Indians - Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings - Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

Latest Cricket News