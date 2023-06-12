What is India's schedule in international cricket after WTC Final?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India lost to Australia in WTC Final

Team India endured yet another failure in an ICC final and the wait for the trophy continues. India last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 in Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni and since then, despite making it to semi-final and final on several occasions, the team has not been able to lift the trophy. On Sunday, Rohit Sharma-led team India lost to Australia in the WTC Final by 209 runs.

This is India's second successive loss in WTC Finals having lost in the final of inaugural edition as well against New Zealand by 8 wickets two years ago. Meanwhile, international cricket and the first series to commence is the Ashes between Australia and England in the new WTC cycle that will go on till 2025. Also, the preparation for the ODI World Cup, that is set to be played in India in October-November this year, starts.

As for team India, thankfully, the players are likely to get some rest with their proposed ODI series against Afghanistan expected to get postponed or cancelled. There is no official news about the same but if it happens, the Indian team, for the first time in so many years might not play any cricket for a month. India will next be touring West Indies for 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

After West Indies tour, India will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series while Asia Cup is set to be played in September. In October-November, India will host the ODI World Cup and before that, the team will face Australia in the three-match series at home. After the mega event, the Men in Blue will be playing a five-match T20I series against Australia at home before travelling to South Africa for a full series.

India schedule after WTC Final:

3 ODI matches vs Afghanistan - June/July (Likely to postpone/cancel)

3 ODIs, 2 Tests, & 5 T20Is vs West Indies (Away) - July to August

3 T20Is vs Ireland (Away) - August

Asia Cup in ODI format (Sri Lanka) - September

3 ODIs vs Australia (Home) - September

ODI World Cup (India) - October to November

5 T20Is vs AUS (Home) - November to December

2 Tests vs SA (Away) - December 2023-January 2024

Latest Cricket News