IND vs WI: What is India's record at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad? Venue for 3rd ODI

Image Source : PTI West Indies won the second ODI and levelled the three-match series

India and West Indies will lock horns in the deciding third ODI of the series on Tuesday (August 1). The series is locked at 1-1 as West Indies levelled the series chasing down 182 runs without much fuss in the second ODI. India had won the series opener by five wickets skittling West Indies for just 114 runs. Interestingly, Virat Kohli is yet to contribute a single run in the series and it remains to be if he continues to rest in the final ODI as well.

Meanwhile, the venue for the third and final ODI is Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. This is the first time team India will be playing a One-Day International at the stadium. They had played a T20I almost exactly a year ago against the West Indies and ended up winning the match comfortably by 68 runs. After losing the toss, India posted a mammoth total of 190 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs off 44 balls opening the innings while Dinesh Karthik provided the final impetus smashing an unbeaten 41 off 19 deliveries with four fours and two sixes. In response, none of the West Indies batters crossed the 20-run mark and were eventually restricted for just 122 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each and kept the opposition on the tenterhooks all the time.

Interestingly, the same venue will be hosting the first of five-match T20I series on August 3. However, it will be a different ball game in the third ODI. It has been a tough series for the batters so far and all eyes will be on the pitch for the final game. Teams batting first have registered scores of 114 (West Indies) and 181 (India) and lost on both occasions with conditions getting comparatively easier later in the day. West Indies will also be playing at the venue for the first time as the venue has only hosted Women's and Youth ODIs so far.

