WATCH: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir bury the hatchet, hug each other during RCB vs KKR clash

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have seemingly buried the hatchet as the two were seen hugging each other during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29. The two stars were part of a quarrel between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 and earlier too in 2013 in a game between RCB and KKR.

A video of their hug is going viral on social media. The warm gesture between the two took place during a strategic time-out in the first innings of the clash. Kohli was batting in the middle and Gambhir, who is now the mentor of KKR, came to the ground during the break and met the RCB icon in the middle.

Watch the video here:

Kohli and Gambhir have been part of disputes earlier. In the last season of the tournament, Kohli and Gambhir got involved in an argument during the RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium. An ugly series of events took place in that game. It started with Kohli getting in an argument with Naveen and continued after the match. Kohli and Gambhir came face-to-face with each other after the game.

The two earlier had a face-off in the IPL 2013 too and had to be separated as they were exchanged some words and pushed each other in that game.

A picture of the hug between the two was also shared by Kohli's franchise RCB on its social media handles.

