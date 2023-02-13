WATCH VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol and other members of Indian team react to WPL 2023 auction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@RCBTWEETS) Members of Indian women's cricket team watch the WPL 2023 auctions

This certainly is a historic day in women's cricket where a new landmark has been breached. The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is all set to begin in march and the auctions for the same are being held in Mumbai. The Women's Premier League has been taking giant strides and it is expected to be the next big thing as far as women's cricket is concerned. The auctions couldn't have come at a more apt time with the Indian women's team taking on the world in the T20 World Cup.

Just like the Indian Premier League, the Women's Premier League will witness all the superstars of women's cricket come together under one roof and battle it out for the ultimate glory in franchise cricket. The BCCI has made massive preparations to make the league a successful venture and so far things have been good. Interestingly, it was the Indian vice-captain who was the first one to go under the hammer at the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 player auction, in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the bid of INR 3.4 crore and reserved the service of the Indian stalwart. Interestingly, Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana both wear the number 18 jersey and both of them will now play for the Bangalore franchise. The members of the Indian women's cricket team had a very positive reception to Mandhana's bid. The franchise has shared the video.

WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE

ALSO READ | Eoin Morgan calls time on his career, announces retirement from all forms of the game

RCB did not reserve the services of Mandhana so easily, they had to go through a stiff challenge from Mumbai Indians who tried to rope the Indian vice-captain in. Mandhana was the highest buy in the first marquee player set. Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't stop just at Smriti Mandhana, they also roped in Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry for INR 1.7 crore and Kiwi skipper Sophie Devine at INR 50 lakhs base price. After Smriti Mandhana, it was Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who was the second name to be picked at the auction. Mumbai, who failed to secure Mandhana's services roped in Kaur for INR 1.8 crores.

Latest Cricket News