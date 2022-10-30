WATCH VIDEO: Jemimah Rodrigues goes desi with her Melbourne Stars tunes into 'Channa Mereya'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@JEMIMAHRODRIGUES) Jemimah Rodrigues with her BBL teammates

In the ongoing WBBL (Women's Big Bash League) 2022, Melbourne stars have been facing pretty tough times. In 5 matches that they have played so far, the stars have managed to win only 1 match, they have lost 3 and the remaining match was washed out. Indian women's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues is an ensemble part of this team and looks like she has been enjoying the company of her teammates. On the career front, Rodrigues has been enjoying a splendid run.

Recently, Rodrigues posted a video where she can be seen strumming her guitar and making her Melbourne Stars teammates sing to the tunes of Bollywood classic Channa Mereya. This is the eighth season of the Women's Big Bash League and Rodrigues hasn't been able to perform to the best of her capabilities and looks far from her best. If the performances are to be kept aside, Rodrigues can be seen having a good time with her teammates. The 22-year-old Mumbai-based batter who had a splendid run in the recently concluded Asia Cup that was played in Bangladesh has continued to struggle in the ongoing WBBL. The most interesting part of the video is that her Australian teammates also tried their hands at the Hindi lyrics.

WATCH VIDEO

The Melbourne Stars announced the signing of Rodrigues in early September. The Mumbai-based batter represented Melbourne Renegades last year and amassed a total of 333 runs at a strike rate of over 113. Rodrigues also happens to be the first Indian woman cricketer to play for the Stars. Alongside Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), and Pooja Vastrakar (Brisbane Heat), Rodrigues is the third Indian woman cricketer to have a WBBL contract.

This has been the year to remember for Rodrigues, she was a part of the Indian squad that bagged the silver in this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She made her India debut at the tender age of 17 in 2018. Rodrigues has also represented India in 66 T20 internationals and 21 One Day Internationals (ODI). Rodrigues scored a total of 1490 runs and 394 T20 runs. Her highest T20I score is 76 whereas her highest ODI score happens to be an unbeaten 81.

