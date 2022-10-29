T20 World Cup 2022: Glenn Phillips pulls New Zealand out of troubled waters, scores blistering ton

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Glenn Phillips scores blistering ton

T20 World Cup 2022: With every passing day in the ongoing mega event, the race to book a berth in the semis is getting more interesting. Most of the contesting teams, irrespective of the wins and the losses are still in contention and with rain threats looming over all the remaining matches, nobody can actually anticipate how the points table will pan out at the end of the league stage.

The World Cup has been filled with phenomenal moments and we are not even done with half of the tournament. New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips registered his name in the history books today as he scored a staggering 104 off 64 deliveries. He scored these runs at a strike rate of 162.50 and struck 10 boundaries and 4 sixes. When times were getting tough for New Zealand, Phillips made sure that he rises to the occasion and delivers in this crucial game of the World Cup. The Sri Lankan bowlers certainly wanted to use spin bowling against Phillips, but his power-hitting derailed Sri Lanka's plan. As of today, Phillips has played 44 innings in 51 matches for the Kiwis and he has scored 1209 runs at a strike rate of 146.37. This is Phillips's second T20I ton.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand are taking on Sri Lanka in a very crucial match. With one rained-out game, the Kiwis are desperate for a win but they certainly have to put up a strong show against the Asia Cup champions to solidify their claim for the semi-final spot. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first on a slow Sydney turf. They were rattled at the top by Sri Lanka's spin-bowling ploy. The pair of Theekshana & Dhananjaya de Silva sent Allen and Conway packing. Their skipper Williamson too couldn't score more than 8 runs. It was an out-of-the-world effort by Phillips whose ton helped New Zealand to register a respectable score of 167/7 at the end of 20 overs.

ALSO READ | Is Shaheen Afridi's fitness to be blamed for Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe?

Latest Cricket News