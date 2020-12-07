Watch - Prithvi Shaw grabs a one-handed stunner to dismiss Tim Paine in practice match

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET AUSTRALIA Prithvi Shaw against Australia A

Prithvi Shaw grabbed a one-handed stunner on Monday during India A's three-day practice game against Australia A at Drummoyne Oval. After being dismissed on a duck in the first innings, Shaw made his presence felt on the field by a splendid fielding show at square leg.

On the second day of the match, Tim Paine, batting at 44, pulled Umesh Yadav's short delivery. Paine, however, hadn't had the best of connections and Shaw leapt into the air and plucked the catch with his right hand.

Shaw was elated after pulling off the catch and so were his teammates. The on-air commentators also hailed the 20-year-old's stunner as an 'unbelievable' grab. "Good catch by Shaw! Paine's gotta go for 44 after a century stand with Green," tweeted Cricket Australia along with the video of the catch.

Earlier, India managed to gather 247/9 after skipper Ajinkya Rahane elected to bat first after winning the toss. The visitors had a torrid start after Shaw and Shubman Gill departed on ducks.

After suffering early blows, skipper Rahane, leading from the front, scored an unbeaten 117 to notch up a respectable total on the scoreboard. He was also assisted by Cheteshwar Pujara's resilient half-century.

In response, the Aussies have put up 286/8 at the end of the second day. On the back of Cameron Green's ton, Australia A have established a 39-run lead over Rahane's men.

After the practice game, India are set to lock horns with Australia in the much-awaited four-Test series starting from December 17. The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide will be a Day-Night affair.