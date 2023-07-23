Watch: Glenn Phillips pulls off another Superman catch to dismiss Finn Allen in MLC 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/MLCTWITTER Glenn Phillips during the MLC game on Saturday

New Zealand's versatile all-rounder Glenn Phillips stunned the cricket world again by pulling off another inhuman-effort catch in the ongoing Major League Cricket 2023 (MLC) tournament on Saturday, July 22. India's former U19 bowler Saurabh Netravalkar stole the show with six wickets for nine but Phillips was the one to entertain the crowd at Morrisville's Church Street Park with four catches in a single game.

Playing for Washington Freedom, Glenn was bowled out on a duck by San Francisco Unicorns' speedster Haris Rauf. But the Kiwi all-rounder contributed while fielding with four catches, including one stunner to dismiss the opponent's opener and his national teammate Finn Allen.

On Anrich Nortje's delivery in the third over, Finn Allen tried to loft the ball over the covers but due to sheer speed, it went in the air towards the third man, where Glenn Phillips ran backward and took a diving catch to take everyone's breath away.

The 26-year-old batter, who can ball and also donned wicketkeeping gloves for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League 2023, has shown his skills in the outfield with some stunning catches again and again.

He pulled off a similar catch during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against Australia to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. He produced an in-air dive to take an impossible catch which the media termed a 'Superman' effort.

Meanwhile, Phillips also took comfortable catches to dismiss MLC 2023's leading run-getter Corey Anderson, Matthew Wade, and Haris Rauf. Glenn's efforts in the field helped Aaron Finch-led Washington Freedom to defend 133 runs and to jump to second place in the points table with their third win from four games.

Glenn struggled for runs and lost his place in Sunrisers Hyderabad's team to Heinrich Klaasen during IPL 2023. His struggles with the bat continue at MLC 2023 with just 55 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 130.55 so far.

