Watch: Fans melt as Ravindra Jadeja embrace his wife with hug after guiding CSK to IPL 2023 title

Ravindra Jadeja pulled off the impossible task to help Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) final on Tuesday, May 29. CSK chased down a 171-run target in 15 overs in a rain-interrupted game with an impressive team effort to make it one of the most memorable finals in IPL history. Jadeja turned hero as smashed 15* off just six as he managed to record 10 runs off the last two deliveries to stun the crowd.

Jadeja celebrated the moment by running across the field with a bat held high in the air. He first joined his teammates and then greeted skipper MS Dhoni, with the latter lifting the all-rounder with a heart-winning hug. Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, who was cheering her husband and CSK throughout the game from the stands, joined the celebration at the boundary lines. Jadeja melts fans' hearts at Narendra Modi Stadium as he embraced his wife with an emotional hug. The couple seemed lost in their own world and a video of it is doing rounds on social media.

Jadeja dedicates memorable final to MS Dhoni

After the celebration, Jadeja dedicated the final win to MS Dhoni and also thanked CSK fans for leaving no stone unturned to show their support throughout the season.

“Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I’d like to say a big congratulation to the CSK fans who came to support us. I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni,” Jadeja said.

Dhoni also stole hearts when he invited Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu, the latter for playing his final IPL game, to lift the famous trophy for record-leveling fifth time.

