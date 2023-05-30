Tuesday, May 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Watch: Fans melt as Ravindra Jadeja embrace his wife with hug after guiding CSK to IPL 2023 title

Watch: Fans melt as Ravindra Jadeja embrace his wife with hug after guiding CSK to IPL 2023 title

Ravindra Jadeja smashed winning runs, 10 off the last two deliveries, to guide Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2023 10:50 IST
Emotional Ravindra Jadeja hugs his wife after guiding CSK
Image Source : TWITTER Emotional Ravindra Jadeja hugs his wife after guiding CSK to IPL 2023 glory

Ravindra Jadeja pulled off the impossible task to help Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) final on Tuesday, May 29. CSK chased down a 171-run target in 15 overs in a rain-interrupted game with an impressive team effort to make it one of the most memorable finals in IPL history. Jadeja turned hero as smashed 15* off just six as he managed to record 10 runs off the last two deliveries to stun the crowd.

Jadeja celebrated the moment by running across the field with a bat held high in the air. He first joined his teammates and then greeted skipper MS Dhoni, with the latter lifting the all-rounder with a heart-winning hug. Jadeja's wife, Rivaba, who was cheering her husband and CSK throughout the game from the stands, joined the celebration at the boundary lines. Jadeja melts fans' hearts at Narendra Modi Stadium as he embraced his wife with an emotional hug. The couple seemed lost in their own world and a video of it is doing rounds on social media.

Watch Here

Jadeja dedicates memorable final to MS Dhoni

After the celebration, Jadeja dedicated the final win to MS Dhoni and also thanked CSK fans for leaving no stone unturned to show their support throughout the season.

Related Stories
IPL 2023: List of all Award Winners, Prize Money Details after CSK vs GT final

IPL 2023: List of all Award Winners, Prize Money Details after CSK vs GT final

'I don't mind losing to MS Dhoni' - Hardik Pandya reacts as CSK beat GT to clinch fifth IPL trophy

'I don't mind losing to MS Dhoni' - Hardik Pandya reacts as CSK beat GT to clinch fifth IPL trophy

IPL 2023 Final: Ambati Rayudu equals Rohit Sharma in an all-time IPL record

IPL 2023 Final: Ambati Rayudu equals Rohit Sharma in an all-time IPL record

“Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I’d like to say a big congratulation to the CSK fans who came to support us. I’d like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni,” Jadeja said.

Dhoni also stole hearts when he invited Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu, the latter for playing his final IPL game, to lift the famous trophy for record-leveling fifth time.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News