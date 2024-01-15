Watch: Fan breaches security to hug and touch Virat Kohli's feet, gets detained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli with a fan.

A fan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore was detained by cops for breaching security to hug Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and touch his feet during a T20I game against Afghanistan on Sunday. India and Afghanistan locked horns against each other in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series as the teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2024.

A fan at the Stadium was seen breaching security and running to hug former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was standing at a boundary. He touched Kohli's feet and then hugged him before being taken away by the security officials. This caused a slight disruption in the match.

However, news agency PTI has reported that the fan has been detained for his act and has been taken to the Tukoganj police station. A Police officer said that the man was being interrogated and further steps would be taken based on it. The officer said that he had the ticket for the match and entered the stadium from the Narendra Hirwani Gate. He entered the ground after climbing the fence of the spectators’ gallery.

Kohli had a decent T20I return with the bat as he scored a quickfire 29-run knock from 16 balls. He struck five boundaries before Naveen-Ul-Haq got him caught at mid-off by Ibrahim Zadran. India were asked to chase 173 and the Indian batters responded well. Even though Rohit Sharma bagged a duck, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube were on song. Both of them smashed the fifties to help the Men in Blue hunt down the target in 15.4 overs and with six wickets in hand. Jaiswal was dismissed on 68 but Dube made an unbeaten 63 from 32 balls.

Earlier, Axar Patel bagged two wickets in his four overs and gave away only 17 runs on a flat pitch. He was named the Player of the match for his outing with the ball.