Washington Freedom rope in Ricky Ponting as head coach ahead of Major League Cricket season two

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting.

Three-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting has been roped in by Washington Freedom as their head coach ahead of the second season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. He is set to replace fellow Aussie and his mentor Greg Shippherd, who coached Freedom in the inaugural season and propelled them to a third-place finish. The former Australia captain will remain associated with the US-based franchise for the next two years.

Ponting expressed elation at his appointment, lauded Shippherd for his work at Freedom and is looking "to build on his work" ahead of the second edition of the tournament.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Washington Freedom in 2024. Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket. I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom, and, while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise. I'm ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season," Ponting said in his statement as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Ponting comes in with truckloads of coaching experience, and Freedom can extract plenty of benefits from the same. The captain of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup-winning teams is currently serving as the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In addition to that, the 49-year-old has also had short coaching stints with the Australian men's cricket team and Mumbai Indians.

Michael Klinger, the General Manager of Cricket at Washington Freedom, believes that Ponting's appointment "is a huge coup for Major League Cricket and cricket in North America".

"Ricky was one of the most recognised and revered cricketers in the world during his playing days and is now one of the most respected and coveted coaches on the global circuit. It is a huge coup, not only for Washington Freedom and the partnership with Cricket NSW, but more holistically for Major League Cricket and cricket in North America in general.

"Players want to play for Ricky. He has an incredible eye for talent and a skill in bringing the best out of those players. Ricky will work with some of our CNSW coaches and players who are part of the Washington Freedom set up and we look forward to building on the foundations for success from the first edition of MLC," Klinger said.