IND vs AUS: Kohli vs Hazlewood, Smith vs Jadeja; 5 key battles that can decide the World Cup 2023 final

IND vs AUS: India and Australia gear up for the ultimate battle in World Cup 2023 as the two heavyweights clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a bid to conquer the world. India's quest for the third world crown stands one game away, as does Australia's in their hunt for a record-extending sixth title. The two go toe-to-toe in what is the perfect culmination of the riveting action in this tournament.

Several big guns will be in focus of the world as their performances can be key to deciding the winner of this tournament. From the likes of Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma to Steve Smith, and Josh Hazlewood; the two teams have proven match winners. Let's look at 5 battles which can decide this game in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc

Right from the top, this battle will be a mouthwatering one. Teams have usually wanted to target Rohit with the left-arm pace angle and Mitchell Starc, though not in the best of his form, can challenge the Indian captain. However, it seems that Rohit has put this thing to yesterday as he is currently striking at 135 against that type of bowling in World Cup 2023. He has been dismissed once by left-armer Dilshan Madushanka in this tournament.

Virat Kohli vs Josh Hazlewood

Former captain Virat Kohli and Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood are also likely to display a strong battle in Ahmedabad. Kohli's sheer class is likely to be challenged by Hazlewood's discipline who can bowl Test lengths for long. He has been dismissed by the Aussie star five times in 88 balls in the ODI format. The 35-year-old was dismissed by Hazlewood in the league stage after he brought his team to the door of victory.

Mohammed Shami vs David Warner

If it is Rohit v Starc and Kohli v Hazlewood, it is Shami vs Warner at the other end of the prism. Shami is in some serious form in this World Cup, taking down batting lineups for fun. He has an average of 9.13 in the tournament and also enjoys good time against left-hand batters. The bowling star has dismissed eight left-handers in 52 balls this tournament and poses a threat for Warner too. However, the Aussie opener has scored runs against right-hand bowlers, which makes this contest much more fascinating.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Steve Smith

Another contest which holds a special place in the game will be the Ravindra Jadeja vs Steve Smith contest. The two have had eye-catching contests in the past. Jadeja has tasted success against Smith and has got him five times in 2023 in International cricket. Smith has a decent record against the Indian spinner in ODIs, scoring at 100 strike rate in more than 200 balls and getting dismissed twice in the format.

Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav

Aussie star Maxwell is a threat to anybody when he gets going. Maxwell's knock against Afghanistan to chase 292 while being 91/7 is touted as the greatest knock in ODIs. A rejuvenated Kuldeep can be India's bet to get the Aussie star. He was dismissed by Kuldeep in the league stage match between the two sides, while he was outfoxed by a similar bowler - Tabraiz Shamsi in the semifinal of the tournament.

