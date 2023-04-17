Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after handshake controversy in IPL 2023 - Reports

Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after handshake controversy in IPL 2023 - Reports

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly didn't shake hands after the RCB vs DC match as well and the video of the same had gone viral.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2023 9:44 IST
Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were trending right through the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The two didn't meet an eye for the entire time despite facing off each other on multiple occasions. Perhaps, Kohli was spotted giving a deathstare to the former BCCI President while the video of the two avoiding each other while shaking hands after the match also went viral. All these incidents sort of confirmed that all is not well between them still since the captaincy controversy that happened when Ganguly was at the helm of the BCCI.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's latest social media activity has confirmed that things are not well between him and Ganguly. The former India skipper has unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram while the latter is still following Kohli on the social media platform. Notably, Kohli was earlier following Ganguly but the same isn't the case, especially after the RCB vs DC game.

For the unversed, the captaincy controversy had happened in 2022 when Virat Kohli was removed as ODI captain controversially after he stepped down as India's T20I captain. Sourav Ganguly had then stated that the call was taken by the selectors while also adding that they had requested Kohli to not leave T20 captaincy as well.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had said.

Related Stories
Watch: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly do not shake hands after RCB vs DC game

Watch: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly do not shake hands after RCB vs DC game

Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen fined for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR game

Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen fined for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR game

IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 24, Top Performers, pitch & weather

IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 24, Top Performers, pitch & weather

However, a week later, before leaving for South Africa tour, Virat Kohli had shockingly denied Ganguly's claims saying that no one ever spoke to him. "There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision until the 8th of December. I was told that the selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. There was no prior communication. That is what happened," Kohli had said.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News