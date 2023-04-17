Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after handshake controversy in IPL 2023 - Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly were trending right through the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The two didn't meet an eye for the entire time despite facing off each other on multiple occasions. Perhaps, Kohli was spotted giving a deathstare to the former BCCI President while the video of the two avoiding each other while shaking hands after the match also went viral. All these incidents sort of confirmed that all is not well between them still since the captaincy controversy that happened when Ganguly was at the helm of the BCCI.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's latest social media activity has confirmed that things are not well between him and Ganguly. The former India skipper has unfollowed Ganguly on Instagram while the latter is still following Kohli on the social media platform. Notably, Kohli was earlier following Ganguly but the same isn't the case, especially after the RCB vs DC game.

For the unversed, the captaincy controversy had happened in 2022 when Virat Kohli was removed as ODI captain controversially after he stepped down as India's T20I captain. Sourav Ganguly had then stated that the call was taken by the selectors while also adding that they had requested Kohli to not leave T20 captaincy as well.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but, obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly had said.

However, a week later, before leaving for South Africa tour, Virat Kohli had shockingly denied Ganguly's claims saying that no one ever spoke to him. "There was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision until the 8th of December. I was told that the selectors had decided that I won’t be ODI captain to which I replied, ‘Okay, fine’. There was no prior communication. That is what happened," Kohli had said.

