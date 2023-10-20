Virat Kohli's love affair with records keeps growing, maestro downs MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle's historical feats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli with Mohammed Shami.

Virat Kohli's 48th ODI ton had a taste of history. The star India batter was on song in India's fourth consecutive World Cup 2023 win over Bangladesh in Pune. Kohli, who last hit a World Cup hundred way back in 2015, got to the three-figure mark in a fascinating end to the India vs Bangladesh contest on Thursday.

Kohli smoked a six over long-on to help India remain unbeaten in the tournament as he shattered various records. The 34-year-old recently surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar in the list of Indian players to score the most runs in ICC events when he hit a gritty 85 against Australia. He went one step ahead in the tally and conquered the world in his 103* knock against Bangladesh in Pune.

The 34-year-old has shattered Chris Gayle's record of most runs scored in ICC events (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions trophy combined). While he was earlier on top of the list of Indians, Kohli went above everyone in the world with his trailblazing century against the Bangla Tigers. Before the game, Kohli had 2856 runs in ICC events and needed 87 runs to boss the table but he did it in style when he scored 103 to stand on top with 2959 runs in ICC events.

Most runs in ICC events

Virat Kohli - 2959

Chris Gayle - 2942

Kumar Sangakkara - 2876

Mahela Jayawardene - 2858

Sachin Tendulkar - 2719

Rohit Sharma - 2687

Kohli downs Dhoni's feat

The former Indian captain had another major record waiting for him. He was earlier part of 52 wins in ICC events for India and was tied alongside his successor Dhoni. The Men in Blue's 7-wicket win over the Bangla Tigers shot Kohli on top of the chart with 53 wins and possibly more coming. Notably, he also achieved the feat of becoming the fastest player to hit 26000 International runs. Kohli has achieved the feat in 567 innings.

Latest Cricket News