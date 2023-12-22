Virat Kohli flies home due to family emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out from Test series | REPORT

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has reportedly flown back home for some family emergency. The star batter is set to feature in India's two-match Test series against South Africa, which begins on December 26. Moreover, star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the series.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Kohli left for Mumbai some three days ago and had obtained permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian team management. Kohli had to miss the three-day intra-squad game in Pretoria. He is expected to return back to South Africa on Friday.

Notably, after Mohammed Shami, India have been dealt with another blow as Ruturaj Gaikwad has reportedly been ruled out due to a finger injury.



