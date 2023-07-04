Virat Kohli eyeing major career milestones on West Indies tour

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli will be in action for the first time since WTC Final next week

Team India's one month long break from international cricket is set to end. They will be facing West Indies away from home in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour is set to commence with the Test series starting from July 12. It will also be India's first series in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle even as all eyes will be on the three-match ODI series with the World Cup only three months away.

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli will be eyeing a couple of major milestones on the Caribbean tour. He has so far scored 25385 runs in international cricket and is at the sixth position in this aspect. Jacques Kallis is ahead of him at the fifth place with 25534 runs in his international career after featuring in a massive 519 matches.

Kohli is only 150 runs away from surpassing Kallis and make it to top five list of most runs scored in international cricket history. Kohli will get a total of seven innings on West Indies tour to score those 150 runs. However, he will be expected to achieve this milestone in the Test series itself given that India are expected to dominate in the two-match Test series.

Apart from this, the second Test starting from July 20 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad will be special for Virat Kohli as it will be 500th International match of his career. He has so far played 498 matches in his career and will level up with Inzamam-ul-Haq in the first Test who played 499 matches in his illustrious career. Kohli will become only the 10th player in history to play 500 international matches. He will also be only the fourth Indian player and the first after Rahul Dravid to reach the said milestone.

List of players to feature in 500 or more international matches so far:

Player Matches Sachin Tendulkar 664 Mahela Jayawardene 652 Kumar Sangakkara 594 Sanath Jayasuriya 586 Ricky Ponting 560 MS Dhoni 538 Shahid Afridi 524 Jacques Kallis 519 Rahul Dravid 509

