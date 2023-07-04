Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli eyeing major career milestones on West Indies tour

Virat Kohli eyeing major career milestones on West Indies tour

Team India players have reached West Indies and will be facing the Caribbean team in two Tests, three ODIs and 5 T20Is. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli looks set to enter elite lists after completing a couple of major milestones.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2023 15:19 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli will be in action for the first time since WTC Final next week

Team India's one month long break from international cricket is set to end. They will be facing West Indies away from home in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour is set to commence with the Test series starting from July 12. It will also be India's first series in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle even as all eyes will be on the three-match ODI series with the World Cup only three months away.

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli will be eyeing a couple of major milestones on the Caribbean tour. He has so far scored 25385 runs in international cricket and is at the sixth position in this aspect. Jacques Kallis is ahead of him at the fifth place with 25534 runs in his international career after featuring in a massive 519 matches.

Kohli is only 150 runs away from surpassing Kallis and make it to top five list of most runs scored in international cricket history. Kohli will get a total of seven innings on West Indies tour to score those 150 runs. However, he will be expected to achieve this milestone in the Test series itself given that India are expected to dominate in the two-match Test series.

Apart from this, the second Test starting from July 20 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad will be special for Virat Kohli as it will be 500th International match of his career. He has so far played 498 matches in his career and will level up with Inzamam-ul-Haq in the first Test who played 499 matches in his illustrious career. Kohli will become only the 10th player in history to play 500 international matches. He will also be only the fourth Indian player and the first after Rahul Dravid to reach the said milestone.

List of players to feature in 500 or more international matches so far:

Related Stories
Only behind Kohli and Babar! Sean Williams achieves huge record amid purple patch in CWC Qualifiers

Only behind Kohli and Babar! Sean Williams achieves huge record amid purple patch in CWC Qualifiers

Virat Kohli joins Indian team for Tour of West Indies; Men in Blue take special volleyball session

Virat Kohli joins Indian team for Tour of West Indies; Men in Blue take special volleyball session

No Virat Kohli, R Ashwin in Harbhajan Singh's list of best current five Test cricketers in world

No Virat Kohli, R Ashwin in Harbhajan Singh's list of best current five Test cricketers in world

Player Matches
Sachin Tendulkar 664
Mahela Jayawardene 652
Kumar Sangakkara 594
Sanath Jayasuriya 586
Ricky Ponting 560
MS Dhoni 538
Shahid Afridi 524
Jacques Kallis 519
Rahul Dravid 509

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News