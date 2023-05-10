Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after MI vs RCB game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MI vs RCB

Mumbai Indians have jumped five places after their resounding win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League. Thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's sensational 83 off just 35 deliveries, MI chased down 200 runs in just 16.3 overs and reach the third place in the points table. They are now only behind GT and CSK in the table but will still have to win two out of their next three matches to keep their place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, RCB have slipped to seventh place and stay on 10 points afte 11 matches making their road to playoffs extremely tough. They are in a must-win situation now and given their NRR, even a loss is likely to vanish their playoff qualification chances completely. Lucknow Super Giants are at the fourth place with Rajasthan Royals dropping out of top four after a long time.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 11 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.951 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 11 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.409 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 11 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.255 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.294 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.388 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.079 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.345 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.441 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.529 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

Faf du Plessis continues to dominate the list of most run-scorers in IPL 2023. He scored a valiant 65 off 41 balls against RCB to take his tally to 576 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 157.81. The rest of the top five remain unchanged with Virat Kohli staying at five following his one-run knock vs MI. He now has 420 runs to his name in 11 matches so far.

Who has Purple Cap?

There is no change from the last match in Purple Cap list as well with Mohammed Siraj not putting a great show with the new ball. He couldn't pick up a single wicket in three overs and conceded 31 runs and is at the ninth position in the most wicket-takers list in IPL 2023 with 15 scalps.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 576 runs (11 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 477 Runs (11 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 469 Runs (11 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 458 Runs (11 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 420 runs (11 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (11 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 17 wickets (11 matches) Varun Chakaravarthy of KKR - 17 wickets (11 matches)

