Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after LSG vs MI game

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Mumbai Indians in the most crucial game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With this win, LSG have climbed to the third position in the points table and their chances of making it to the playoffs have increased manifold. On the other hand, MI have slipped to the fourth place and their fate is not in their own hands now. Gujarat Titans have qualified and have sealed their place in top two while MI's loss has worked well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they remain at the second place.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have a great chance to qualify now thanks to their excellent NRR. They just have to win both their remaining matches in the league stage and they can pip MI out of the tournament. Punjuab Kings are also still in the hunt despite being at the 8th place in the table as they can reach 16 points if they win their last two matches.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 13 (Matches), 9 (Won), 0.835 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.381 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.304 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.128 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.166 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.140 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 13 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.256 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.268 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.575 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 12 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.686 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

There is no change in the list of top five run-scorers in IPL 2023. Suryakumar Yadav had a great chance to climb up the ladder but he endured a rare failure scoring only 7 runs in the chase. He remains at the fifth place with 486 runs in 13 innings so far.

Who has Purple Cap?

Even in the race for Purple Cap, there is no change with Mohammed Shami topping the charts alongside his teammate Rashid Khan with 23 wickets each. Piyush Chawla remained at the fourth place after picking up one wicket in the game against LSG and now has 20 scalps to his name.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 631 runs (12 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 576 Runs (13 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 575 Runs (13 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 498 Runs (13 matches) Suryakumar Yadav of MI - 486 Runs (13 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (12 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (13 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 20 wickets (13 matches) Varun Chakavarthy of KKR - 19 wickets (13 matches)

