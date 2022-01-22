U19 World Cup: Raj Bawa creates history, breaks Shikhar Dhawan's 14-year-old record

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI (TWITTER) India U19 batter Raj Bawa hits a shot against Uganda in Trinidad during ICC U19 World Cup on Saturday.

Indian batter Raj Bawa created history by playing an unbeaten innings of 162 runs during the 22nd match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 against Uganda in Trinidad on Saturday.

Bawa has now become the highest run-scorer in an innings for India in the history of Under 19 World Cup. Batting first, India scored 405 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 50 overs against Uganda.

He broke the 14-year-old record of Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan with the help of his explosive innings. Before Bawa in the Under 19 World Cup, Dhawan had the record of scoring the most runs in an innings. Popularly known as Gabbar, Dhawan played an unbeaten innings of 155 against Scotland in Dhaka in 2004.

Overall, this is the eighth highest individual score in the U19 World Cup, with Sri Lanka's H Boyagoda still on top with a knock of 191 runs against Kenya in the previous edition of the tournament.

Talking about the Indian innings, apart from Raj Bawa, opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a blistering innings of 144 runs. During this, Raghuvanshi hit 22 fours and 4 huge sixes. There was a partnership of 206 runs for the third wicket between Raghuvanshi and Bawa.

India have already qualified for the Super League stage by winning the first two matches of the Under-19 World Cup. Team India won the first match against South Africa by 45 runs, while in the second match they defeated Ireland by 174 runs.