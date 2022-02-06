U19 World Cup 2022: PM Modi hails India U19 team's triumph

Follow us on Image Source : ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES India U19 team poses for a photo after winning the U19 World Cup 2022 in North Sound (Antigua) on Saturday.

Highlights An utterly dominant India won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title in West Indies

India defeated England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign

Their stellar performance shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands, says the PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian U-19 cricket team's record-extending fifth World Cup title win, saying their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

An utterly dominant India won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

"Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup," Modi tweeted. "They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands."

(Reported by PTI)