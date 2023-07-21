'Ek match to acche se khel le': Twitter livid with Riyan Parag after his failure in Emerging Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag manages to hog the limelight for all the wrong reasons everytime he takes the field. He is targetted on social media every now and then over his poor performances on the field. Parag was massively trolled even during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the pre-season tweet of having an intuition that he will hit four sixes in an over during the tournament. He is currently featuring in the Men's Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and India A have locked horns against Bangladesh A in the semi-final encounter in Colombo.

After losing the toss, India A started off slowly with the opposition bowlers making good use of the conditions. The openers Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma couldn't get going right from the word go while wickets kept falling at regular intervals. At 90/4 in the 24th over, Riyan Parag joined his skipper Yash Dhull in the middle and was expected to do consolidate the innings.

But he could only add 27 runs for the fifth wicket and was castled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Parag could only muster 12 runs off 24 deliveries with a six to his name. Perhaps, the six was so good that one felt the youngster will bail out of trouble. But it wasn't to be yet again. Having said that, Parag will have a big role to play with the ball as the pitch is on the slower side.

India will be hoping to put up a competitive total on the board with their skipper Yash Dhull in the middle and then strangle the Bangladesh batters with their spin bowling attack. It remains to be seen if Parag can make an impact with his bowling later in the match. Meanwhile, the fans are livid with Riyan Parag as he couldn't perform with the bat yet again. While some felt, a couple of other payers should've got a chance instead of him, a few weren't surprised that the Rajasthan Royals cricketer didn't step up.

Here are some of the reactions:

