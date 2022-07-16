Tiger Woods has a teary exit from British Open in what looks like a final goodbye

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Fans speculate Woods has retired from British open

Golf legend Tiger Woods walking slowly and bidding goodbye to the audience present in the British Open is something that his fans will never forget. Woods missed the cut on Friday with a score of non-over-par for two rounds and feels that he will never again make it back to the British Open. His fans feel that Tiger's gestures suggest that he is calling it quits on his British Open time and they just might have seen him last time at St. Andrews.

Cameron Smith can only wonder if the 150th Open will be his arrival as an undisputed elite player. Smith already won The Players Championship this year and has risen to as high as No.3 in the world. His 8-under 64 gave him his first lead in a major, by two shots over PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young. Rory McIlroy was lurking another shot behind.

"It's a really good spot to be in, I feel like I've been in this spot a lot over the past couple of years, and things just haven't quite gone my way yet", said Smith.

Woods strode over the Swilcan Bridge without stopping to pose for pictures and said it "felt like the whole tournament was right there" when he walked the final 356 yards of what was otherwise a long day of 75 to miss the cut. Woods didn't retire from major championship golf or the British Open. He's just not sure a right leg held together by hardware or a lower spine that has been fused will allow him to compete when the Open returns to St. Andrews again.

"It's very emotional for me," he said. To me, it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St.Andrews.And the fans, the ovation, and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling.

About the time Woods was saluting thousands of fans crammed into so many spaces around St.

Andrews, Smith was making birdie after birdie to take the lead. Right when it looked like it couldn't get any better, he holed a 65-foot eagle putt on the 14th hole. Young overcame a few mistakes and closed with a birdie for a 69, putting him in the last group with Smith going into the weekend.

(Inputs from PTI)