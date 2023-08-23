The Hundred 2023: Sophie Ecclestone injures her shoulder while training, taken to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sophie Ecclestone during Manchester's game against Southern Brave on August 23, 2023

English cricketer Sophie Ecclestone suffered a shoulder injury during the Manchester Originals' last game of The Hundred 2023 against Southern Brave on Wednesday, August 23. The world no.1 bowler injured her right shoulder while training in the pre-game warm-up session and missed the entire game due to pain.

According to a report from Cricinfo, the star spinner was spotted being in a lot of pain and is likely to miss a considerable amount of time on the sidelines. She needed help from the physio to walk off the pitch and then was taken to the hospital for scans.

The top-ranked English spin all-rounder was in sensational form in the recent Ashes 2023 with 20 wickets, including 10 in the one-off Test match. Ecclesone's injury will be a big blow to England's preparation for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. She is also a part of the inaugural Women's Big Bash League 2023 draft scheduled to take place on September 3 but might miss the tournament if her injury is serious.

Ecclestone, 24. took seven wickets in five innings in The Women's Hundred 2023 but was not able to guide her team to playoffs. Manchester United's poor season ended with their captain getting out with an injury and a heavy defeat against Southern Brave. After her injury, the Originals suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat against Southern Brave on Wednesday.

Manchester managed to score just 118 runs despite a fifty from Fi Morris and 46 runs from the South African opener Laura Wolvaardt. English veteran Danni Wyatt then smashed 60 off just 32 balls to boost Southern Brave to an easy win in just 72 balls. Brave also secured a place in the final with seven wins in eight matches this season while the Originals finish the season in the sixth position with just two wins for the second consecutive year.

