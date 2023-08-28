Tamin Iqbal looks to regain complete fitness ahead of World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh star batter Tamim Iqbal is aiming to achieve complete fitness ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The opening batter is not part of the Asia Cup as he is completing his rehabilitation from a back injury. Tamim also stepped down from the captaincy but he is looking to make a comeback into the International circuit soon.

The Bangladesh batter is set to hit the nets from September 7 onwards, which will be two weeks before the New Zealand OD series. "It's going good (on rehabilitation). I think the way my plan is set we are right on track I am quite happy with the outcome till now and I haven't complained about the back pain yet and there is no sign of major pain since taking the injection. There is stiffness for one or two days till now I am very happy and whoever is involved with the program (rehabilitation) like the new rehab manager (Kieron Thoms), national team physio Bayzid and national team trainer Nick all of them are satisfied with the process," Iqbal was quoted as saying to Not Out Noman.

He confirmed that the New Zealand series and the warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup are important for him but he is first looking to get into the groove. "It's important (three ODIs against New Zealand and two practice games) but for me what is important is to have proper 10 days of net sessions this is what I feel. Because I have played for so long I don't think a match could be a big problem for me. Normally if I can do 10 net sessions properly before the first game I should be ok. It is very good that we are getting five matches and let's say if I play three to four games before the main event (World Cup) that is positive" he said.

Bangladesh recently announced its squad for the Asia Cup and Shakib Al Hasan was named the captain of the team. Tazid Hasan, nicknamed Tamim, got an International call-up on the back of a good Emerging Asia Cup campaign. The 22-year-old scored three fifties in the tournament. Meanwhile, young batter Shamim, who has been a regular face in T20Is for Bangladesh, now gets a maiden call-up for ODIs. He has played 17 T20Is, scoring 245 runs and a fifty.

All-rounder Mahedi Hasan has been recalled into the side. The 28-year-old has played three ODIs and 38 T20Is for his national team. Mahedi's last ODI game came in March 2021 against New Zealand.

