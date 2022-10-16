T20 World Cup: Remember the name fame Brathwaite to Ravi Shastri, here's list of ICC's elite commentary panel

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Ravi Shastri | File Photo

From 'In the air...Sreesanth takes it,' to 'Carlos Braithwaite, remember the name' - commentary, over the years, has immortalised many legendary moments in world cricket and has left an indelible mark in the mind of the fans.

The value of those words is nothing short of poetry. Brathwaite's four consecutive sixes were the stuff of absolute greatness, but not many can replay that moment in their head without Ian Bishop's iconic lines. The same goes for MS Dhoni's world-cup winning six in 2011 and Sreesanth's catch in 2007.

Heading into the T20 World Cup 2022, fans and the commentators themselves would expect nothing short of supplementing iconic moments with legendary words.

ICC named 29 commentators of which Mel Jones, Isa Guha and Natalie Germanos are the three female commentators.

List of commentators for the showpiece event:

Adam Gilchrist, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Brian Murgatroyd, Carlos Brathwaite, Dale Steyn, Danny Morrison, Dirk Nannes, Eoin Morgan, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Ian Smith, Isa Guha, Mark Howard, Mel Jones, Michael Atherton, Michael Clarke, Nasser Hussain, Natalie Germanos, Niall O'Brien, Pommie Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Ravi Shastri, Russell Arnold, Samuel Badree, Shane Watson, Shaun Pollock, Simon Doull, Sunil Gavaskar

A Look at Team India

The 2007 T20 champions, India also has a strong list of players in its inventory. The batters have taken the team to many wins in recent matches. Players like Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are in brilliant form. The fact that Kohli is back amongst the runs is a big boost to the Rohit Sharma-led side. However, their bowling department needs sharpness.

The absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar is hurting them while their bowling is also not at its best in the death overs. With the addition of Mohammed Shami in the fast bowling, the Indian team will want to get their act together. The men in blue are in Group B of the Super 12 stage and will face Pakistan first on October 23 in Melbourne. They would want to start well and book a spot in knockouts to have a shot to end the 15-year wait for a T20 title.

