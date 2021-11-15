T20 World Cup champions Australia bag prize money of Rs 12 crore; Team India take home consolatory amount

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/KAMRAN JEBREILI Australia's captain Aaron Finch raises the trophy with his teammates after they won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup final match between Australia and New Zealand in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Australia won by 8 wickets.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has come to an end with Australia's victory in the final. The Aaron Finch-led side won their maiden T20I title by defeating Kane Williamson's New Zealand by 8 wickets in the title match. The Kiwi team had set a target of 173 runs for victory, which the Kangaroos achieved with 7 balls to spare.

Australia got a cash prize of Rs 12 crore apart from the glittering trophy after the win, while runners-up New Zealand were given Rs 6 crore.

The ICC had already announced the prize money of the tournament. Apart from the winner and runner-up, both the semi-finalists Pakistan and England got Rs 3 crore each. On the other hand, the teams of Super 12 got a reward of Rs 52 lakh and the teams that lost in Round 1 got a reward of about Rs 29.76 lakh.

Apart from this, the ICC also gave bonus prizes to the teams. The team that won each match in Super 12 got Rs 29.76 lakh and the team that won the match in Round 1 also got the same prize money.

The Indian team was out of Super 12 and team India won 3 matches in this round. Accordingly, the Indian team got prize money of Rs 1.41 crore in the World Cup 2021.