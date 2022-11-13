T20 World Cup 2022: Shocking records for Pakistan and England as both sides aim for second title in Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan and England aim for glory

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: It's the final time in the T20 World Cup 2022, where Pakistan and England are all set to give it their all to clinch the title for the second time. Both teams have had dominant wins in their semifinal clashes. While Pakistan outclassed New Zealand, England registered a cakewalk against India in the final four. The two former champions now collide in Melbourne for the one final dance but they both have to beat the ghosts of Melbourne.

The Pakistan cricket team has played in two T20I matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the English side has featured in four T20I contests at the iconic venue. Both Pakistan and England have not managed to win even a single match at this venue in the shortest format. Pakistan played their first T20I encounter against Australia on 5th February 2010, while their last outing at the MCG came on 23rd October 2022 against India. They lost their first match by 2 runs, while lost the second outing by 4 wickets. For England, they too have lost all of their four outings since featuring in the first contest in 2011. They went down against Australia three times, in 2011, 2014 and 2018, while they faced a shock defeat against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, the two teams have met each other 28 times in T20Is, where England have a big advantage of 18-9 head-to-head record. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan and England have faced each other twice, where England have a 2-0 lead. As the two teams take on each other, there will be a lot at stake. Pakistan eye a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup victory, while England look to become the first side in the history of cricket to boast both ODI and T20 World titles at one time.

