T20 World Cup 2022: India begin training ahead of tournament opener against Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team on Friday hit their first practice session in the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the mega clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament opener. The Indian cricket team reached Melbourne on Thursday after playing in warm-up matches in Brisbane. The India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played on October 23.

Ahead of the World Cup opener, BCCI shared a picture from the MCG where the Indian team has begun practising. BCCI titled the post, "We're here at the MCG for our first training session ahead of INDvPAK." In the practice session, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik were seen swinging the willows, while in the bowling, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were also seen practising.

The Indian cricket team and the Pakistan side are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Both the teams have reached Melbourne and the boys in green will also begin practising soon. However, there is a possibility of rain interrupting the much-awaited clash between the two sides. It was earlier said that the match could be washed out but now as per reports, the weather has cleared a bit. As per Accuweather, the chances of precipitation on October 23 in Melbourne are 68%. The cloud cover can be up to 94%. Also, as per reports, there is no reserve day for the Super 12 matches if rain spoils the match. There are reserve days only semifinals and the final.

If the match is played, it will be the third meeting between India and Pakistan in 2022. They had earlier met in two matches in the Asia Cup 2022 both secured a match each.

