T20 World Cup 2022: Announced squads in a nutshell

T20 World Cup 2022: Nearly 40 days are left for the T20I World Cup to start. The best teams in the world will have a crack at each other to claim the World Championship. Teams have already started to gear up for the mega event and want to put their best foot forward when the campaign starts later in October. The T20I World Cup in Australia will be a witness to 16 teams having a go at each other. But before the main event starts, 8 teams will have to play the qualifier and only the final four will join the rest in the main event. As of now, four teams have announced their T20i squad. The Aussies who are the host of the World T20I were the first ones to announce their squad for the marquee event. Following the footsteps of Australia, teams like England, South Africa, and the Netherlands too have announced their squad that will compete to clinch World Cup glory.

Netherlands T20 World Cup Squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

Australia T20 World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 World Cup Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

England T20 World Cup Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

