T20 World Cup 2021: A look at India vs Pakistan quick stats in T20Is

As the two teams gear up for the shortest format of the game scheduled to be played this weekend as a part of the T20 World Cup 2021, we look at the quick stats to rekindle the buzz ahead of the India-Pakistan contest. 

New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2021 14:43 IST
The T20 World Cup 2021 has kicked off and one of the mouth-watering contests between India-Pakistan is round the corner. Virat Kohli led India and Babar Azam guided Pakistan will cross swords at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, Sunday. As the two teams gear up for the shortest format of the game scheduled to be played this weekend as a part of the T20 World Cup 2021, we look at the quick stats to rekindle the buzz ahead of the India-Pakistan contest. 

India vs Pakistan T20I statistics 

Head to head 

Total matches 8
India won 6
Pakistan won 1
Tied 1
 
 

Most runs/ Top run-getters 

India
Player name           Innings/ Runs
Virat Kohli                  6/ 254
Yuvraj Singh              8/ 155
Gautam Gambhir       5/ 139
 
Pakistan
Player name          Innings/ Runs
Shoaib Malik              8/164
Mohammad Hafeez   7/ 156
Umar Akmal               6/ 103
 

Most wickets/ Top wicket takers

India
Player name           Innings/ Runs
Irfan Pathan                 3/6
Hardik Pandya             3/5
 
Pakistan
Player name           Innings/ Runs
Umar Gul                     6/11
Mohammad Asif          2/ 5
Mohammad Amir         2/ 4
 

Most hundreds

No player from either side- India or Pakistan has ever scored a century whenever the two sides have played T20Is in the history. 
 

Most fifties

India
Player name           Number of fifties
Virat Kohli                         2
Robin Uthappa                1
Gautam Gambhir             1
 
Pakistan
Player name           Number of fifties
Mohammad Hafeez          2
Misbah-ul-Haq                  1
Shoaib Malik                     1
 

Most Man of the Matches Award

India
Player name          Number of matches
Virat Kohli                         3
Irfan Pathan                      1
Yuvraj Singh                      1
 
Pakistan
Player name          Number of matches
Mohammad Asif                1
Mohammad Hafeez          1

