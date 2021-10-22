T20 World Cup 2021: A look at India vs Pakistan quick stats in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The T20 World Cup 2021 has kicked off and one of the mouth-watering contests between India-Pakistan is round the corner.

The T20 World Cup 2021 has kicked off and one of the mouth-watering contests between India-Pakistan is round the corner. Virat Kohli led India and Babar Azam guided Pakistan will cross swords at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, Sunday. As the two teams gear up for the shortest format of the game scheduled to be played this weekend as a part of the T20 World Cup 2021, we look at the quick stats to rekindle the buzz ahead of the India-Pakistan contest.

India vs Pakistan T20I statistics

Head to head

Total matches 8

India won 6

Pakistan won 1

Tied 1

Most runs/ Top run-getters

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Virat Kohli 6/ 254

Yuvraj Singh 8/ 155

Gautam Gambhir 5/ 139

Pakistan

Player name Innings/ Runs

Umar Akmal 6/ 103

Most wickets/ Top wicket takers

India

Player name Innings/ Runs

Irfan Pathan 3/6

Pakistan

Player name Innings/ Runs

Umar Gul 6/11

Mohammad Asif 2/ 5

Most hundreds

No player from either side- India or Pakistan has ever scored a century whenever the two sides have played T20Is in the history.

Most fifties

India

Player name Number of fifties

Virat Kohli 2

Robin Uthappa 1

Gautam Gambhir 1

Pakistan

Player name Number of fifties

Mohammad Hafeez 2

Misbah-ul-Haq 1

Shoaib Malik 1

Most Man of the Matches Award

India

Player name Number of matches

Virat Kohli 3

Irfan Pathan 1

Yuvraj Singh 1

Pakistan

Player name Number of matches

Mohammad Asif 1

Mohammad Hafeez 1