Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy LIVE Score SMAT 2021-22 Live Cricket Score Today's Match Live Updates

Today's Fixtures

November 8

Bengal vs Services, Round 4, Elite Group B

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Tripura vs Meghalaya, Round 4 Plate

ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada

Sikkim vs Mizoram, Round 4, Plate

Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Vijayawada

Assam vs Kerala, Round 4, Elite Group D

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Jharkhand vs Haryana, Round 4, Elite Group C

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Tamil Nadu vs Goa, Round 4, Elite Group A

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Hyderabad vs Delhi, Round 4, Elite Group E

Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon

Saurashtra vs Chandigarh, Round 4, Elite Group E

Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar, Round 4, Elite Group D

Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Rajasthan vs Andhra, Round 4, Elite Group C

Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Round 4, Elite Group B

Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Maharashtra vs Puducherry, Round 4, Elite Group A

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Karnataka vs Baroda, Round 4, Elite Group B

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Vidarbha vs Manipur, Round 4 Plate

ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 4, Plate

Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Vijayawada

Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Round 4, Elite Group E

Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon

Railways vs Gujarat, Round 4, Elite Group D

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group C

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Punjab vs Odisha, Round 4, Elite Group A

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Results November 6

Karnataka vs Services, Round 3, Elite Group B

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Karnataka won by 33 runs

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate

ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada

Nagaland won by 39 runs

Tripura vs Manipur, Round 3, Plate

Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Vijayawada

Tripura won by 55 runs

Railways vs Kerala, Round 3, Elite Group D

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Railways won by 6 runs

Jammu and Kashmir vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite Group C

F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Jammu and Kashmir won by 7 wkts

Punjab vs Goa, Round 3, Elite Group A

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Punjab won by 81 runs

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh, Round 3, Elite Group E

Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon

Hyderabad won by 8 wkts

Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi, Round 3, Elite Group E

Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak

Delhi won by 9 wkts

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group D

Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat won by 50 runs

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite Group C

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Rajasthan won by 7 wkts

Baroda vs Chhattisgarh, Round 3, Elite Group B

Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Baroda won by 6 wkts

Odisha vs Maharashtra, Round 3, Elite Group A

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Maharastra won by 27 runs

Bengal vs Mumbai, Round 3, Elite Group B

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Mumbai won by 10 runs

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 3, Plate

ACA Stadium, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada

Sikkim won by 9 wkts

Vidarbha vs Meghalaya, Round 3, Plate

Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground, Vijayawada

Vidarbha won by 8 wkts

Assam vs Bihar, Round 3, Elite Group D

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Assam won by 3 wkts

Jharkhand vs Andhra, Round 3, Elite Group C

F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Andhra won by 8 runs

Tamil Nadu vs Puducherry, Round 3, Elite Group A

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Tamil Nadu won by 8 wkts

Uttarakhand vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite Group E

Gurgaon Cricket Ground (SRNCC), Sultanpur, Gurgaon

Saurashtra won by 2 runs