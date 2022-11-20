Aa raha hai, wo bh aa raha hai: Suryakumar Yadav on Test call-up

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sky in action vs NZ in 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav is an absolute legend in the making, and he, once again, stamped his authority on the cricket field, smashing a match-winning 111 off just 51 deliveries vs New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Bay Oval.

After his continued domination in white-ball cricket, there have been many calls for Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the Test team. Talking about it post the 2nd T20I, Sky said, it is just around the corner.

"Aa Raha hai, woh (Test selection) bhi aa raha hain (coming, that is also coming. When we start playing cricket we start with red ball and I have also played first-class cricket for my Mumbai team... it was quite okay, so I have a fair idea about the Test format and I enjoy playing that format also. Hopefully, I will get the Test cap soon," he added at the post-match press conference.

Promoted to number three, the 32-year-old toyed with the Kiwi bowlers to lift India to a challenging 191 for six after New Zealand put the visitors in to bat. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 126.

Surya's recent exploits have forced many to think that he may have entered the India set-up a good two to three years late. He admitted that being overlooked in the past was a bit frustrating.

The Past

"I always keep going back to my past. When I am in the room or travelling with my wife, we keep talking about how the situation was two-three years ago. What is the situation now, what has changed now from then, we keep discussing that time.

"Obviously there was a bit of frustration that time but we always tried to see if there was something positive I could take out of that phase. How could I become a better cricketer, how to go one step ahead?

"After that time I tried to do different things, like eating good food, doing quality practice sessions, sleeping on time, so today I am reaping the benefits of all those things I have done then."

There is a feeling now that Surya can't do anything wrong on a cricket ground, and while some of his strokes also leave him amazed, the cricketer says he never tries to go ahead of the game.

The Amazing Suryakumar

"I also feel amazed seeing some strokes when I go back to my room, watching the highlights. Every time even if I do well or I am not doing well on that day, I do watch the highlights, but yeah, even I get surprised seeing those strokes.

"I never try to go ahead of the game, I never think today I am playing well so I will make 'x' number of runs because it is very important to stay in the present.

"If you think even for a minute that I am ahead of the game, or I am ahead of the bowlers, planning can go wrong there. So I try to stay in the present, and think about what I am supposed to do at that moment, rather than thinking ahead."

At the Bay Oval on Sunday, Surya smashed boundaries and sixes at will, his last 64 runs coming off just 18 balls. His entertaining innings had 11 fours and seven sixes and his strike rate was an incredible 217.64.

New Zealand bowlers appeared clueless as Surya strung together some extraordinary shots.

Where does he get the confidence from and which zone is he residing in at the moment?

The Process

"The confidence is always there that, yeah, I have a few runs behind my back. But, at the same time, there is a very thin line between you getting a bit complacent also when you are coming into any game after scoring runs.

"I think you have got to follow all your processes and routine in the same way what you have been doing when you have done well.

"So 99 per cent of the time I try to do the same things on match days, like for example if I have to do a gym session, I have to eat lunch at the perfect time, I have to take a power nap for 15-20 minutes, so all these things, these are small routine which I try to do on game days and when I come to the ground I feel good. So that is my zone."

He added, "I spend a lot of time on my off days with my wife, speak to my parents a lot, the one thing which keeps me grounded always is that they don't talk about the game, no discussion about the game. That's the most important thing and I will be really happy to be staying in that zone for a very long time from hereon."

Well, it may sound cliched, but Sky is the limit for Sky. He and Team India will next be in action vs New Zealand on November 22, Tuesday for the 3rd the final T20.

(Inputs PTI)

