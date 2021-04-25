Image Source : INDIA TV Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021 Fantasy Tips.

Irrespective of the fact that they are dwelling at the bottom of the table or they are facing one of the title contenders in the competition on Sunday (April 25, 2021), Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Delhi Capitals with a bullish attitude at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. After all, the southern outfit defeated Punjab Kings by a margin of nine wickets a couple of days ago.

However, as mentioned that SRH are facing one of the title bidders in DC, which has won their last two matches, a competitive battle is on the cards in the second IPL 2021 clash of the day.

Chennai's pitch so far has shown that scoring with the new ball is vital while in-form batsmen, especially the openers, have found it easier to get going on the tricky track with both pacers and spinners finding worth from the track, making it vital to pick players who have made an impact recently.

Batsman: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has been scoring consistently with 30-run-odd innings, including a half-century, making him a must-pick for the tie. Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan often have been instrumental in giving a good start to DC and same would be expected of them today.

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

There's no reason not to pick Jonny Bairstow for the tie given the run of form. DC skipper Pant too has come out as a more responsible man, often bailing the team out of trouble.

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar

A handy left-arm off-spinner, capable of bowling in the powerplay, Abhishek Sharma has been influential with the ball. However, his batting is still in question. Same is true about Vijay Shankar too, who has been economical with the ball but yet to bring his A-game with the bat in the tournament with just 42 runs in three innnings.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada

Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan were two of the bowling positives from the last match against PBKS while local boy Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to make the most out of his home turf. DC's ever-reliant Kagiso Rabada is the last pick among bowlers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada.