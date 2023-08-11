St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sign Ambati Rayudu as marquee player for CPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ambati Rayudu in IPL 2023

Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joined Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the upcoming 2023 edition on Friday, August 11. The veteran batter is set to become the only second Indian cricketer to feature in the men's CPL tournament after legspinner Pravin Tambe's stint with Trinbago Knight Riders in 2020.

Rayudu was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) record-breaking fifth title glory in Indian Premier League 2023 in May. He announced his decision to retire from IPL but made himself available to play in overseas franchise tournaments. He was signed for the Texas Super Kings in an inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023.

But he withdrew his name just five days before the tournament giving personal reasons. BCCI only allow its retired players to participate in overseas franchise tournaments and many former stars Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, and Suresh Raina have featured in various leagues recently. Rayudu struggled to make an impact in his last stint in IPL but is looking forward to making a big contribution at St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

"I'm really excited to be joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. I look forward to having a positive contribution to the team in the upcoming CPL 2023," Rayudu said.

The 11th edition of the tournament will be played from August 16 to September 24. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots endured a poor season last year as they finished in fifth place with just three wins in ten games and will face Trinbago Knight Riders in their opening game this season at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on August 19.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots squad for CPL 2023: Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Corbin Bosch, Izharulhaq Naveed, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Jyd Goolie, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Kofi James, Ambati Rayudu

