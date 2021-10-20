Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SL vs IRL Group A Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : ICC (TWITTER) Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch SL vs IRL Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Dasun Shanaka , Sri Lanka's captain, will be aware that they will face a more difficult test when they face Ireland, and that they cannot afford any mistakes.Sri Lanka swept aside Namibia's challenge, with the bowlers rising to the occasion, while Ireland dominated the Netherlands, with seamer Curtis Campher setting them up with four wickets in four deliveries.

At what time does Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match start?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will take place on October 20 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

Sri Lanka squad Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Ireland squad Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.