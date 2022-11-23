Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne handed one year suspended ban over breach in contract

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chamika Karunaratne handed suspended ban

Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne has been dealt with a blow. The Lankan all-rounder has been handed a one-year suspended ban over breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement. Karunaratne has pleaded guilty to all the charges.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that at the disciplinary inquiry carried out by the three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player, Chamika Karunaratne, for breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, Mr Karunaratne had pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him," SLC's statement said.

The statement added, "Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Mr Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career."

The SLC statement also stated that Karunaratne has been banned for one year and the ban will be suspended for a period of one year. "Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of Cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year," the statement added.

Karunaratne took part in seven matches for the Lankan lions in the just concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. The pacer picked up three wickets. Sri Lanka was eliminated in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. The Lankan side progressed through the Super 12 after a good performance in the first round. But they finished on the 4th spot in Group 1 and crashed out before the semifinals.

